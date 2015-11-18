Python's Hidden Regular Expression Gems

There are many terrible modules in the Python standard library, but the Python re module is not one of them. While it's old and has not been updated in many years, it's one of the best of all dynamic languages I would argue.

What I always found interesting about that module is that Python is one of the few dynamic languages which does not have language integrated regular expression support. However while it lacks syntax and interpreter support for it, it makes up for it with one of the better designed core systems from a pure API point of view. At the same time it's very bizarre. For instance the parser is written in pure Python which has some bizarre consequences if you ever try to trace Python while importing. You will discover that 90% of your time is probably spent in on of re's support module.

Old But Proven The regex module in Python is really old by now and one of the constants in the standard library. Ignoring Python 3 it has not really evolved since its inception other than gaining basic unicode support at one point. Till this date it has a broken member enumeration (Have a look at what dir() returns on a regex pattern object). However one of the nice things about it being old is that it does not change between Python versions and is very reliable. Not once did I have to adjust something because the regex module changed. Given how many regular expressions I'm writing in Python this is good news. One of the interesting quirks about its design is that its parser and compiler is written in Python but the matcher is written in C. This means we can pass the internal structures of the parser into the compiler to bypass the regex parsing entirely if we would feel like it. Not that this is documented. But it still works. There are many other things however that are not or badly documented about the regular expression system, so I want to give some examples of why the Regex module in Python is pretty cool.

Iterative Matching The best feature of the regex system in Python is without a doubt that it's making a clear distinction between matching and searching. Something that not many other regular expression engines do. In particular when you perform a match you can provide an index to offset the matching but the matching itself will be anchored to that position. In particular this means you can do something like this: >>> pattern = re . compile ( 'bar' ) >>> string = 'foobar' >>> pattern . match ( string ) is None True >>> pattern . match ( string , 3 ) <_sre.SRE_Match object at 0x103c9a510> This is immensely useful for building lexers because you can continue to use the special ^ symbol to indicate the beginning of a line of entire string. We just need to increase the index to match further. It also means we do not have to slice up the string ourselves which saves a ton of memory allocations and string copying in the process (not that Python is particularly good at that anyways). In addition to the matching Python can search which means it will skip ahead until it finds a match: >>> pattern = re . compile ( 'bar' ) >>> pattern . search ( 'foobar' ) <_sre.SRE_Match object at 0x103c9a578> >>> _ . start () 3

Not Matching is also Matching A particular common problem is that the absence of a match is expensive to handle in Python. Think of writing a tokenizer for a wiki like language (like markdown for instance). Between the tokens that indicate formatting, there is a lot of text that also needs handling. So when we match some wiki syntax between all the tokens we care about, we have more tokens which need handling. So how do we skip to those? One method is to compile a bunch of regular expressions into a list and to then try one by one. If none matches we skip a character ahead: rules = [ ( 'bold' , re . compile ( r'\*\*' )), ( 'link' , re . compile ( r'\[\[(.*?)\]\]' )), ] def tokenize ( string ): pos = 0 last_end = 0 while 1 : if pos >= len ( string ): break for tok , rule in rules : match = rule . match ( string , pos ) if match is not None : start , end = match . span () if start > last_end : yield 'text' , string [ last_end : start ] yield tok , match . group () last_end = pos = match . end () break else : pos += 1 if last_end < len ( string ): yield 'text' , string [ last_end :] This is not a particularly beautiful solution, and it's also not very fast. The more mismatches we have, the slower we get as we only advance one character at the time and that loop is in interpreted Python. We also are quite inflexible at the moment in how we handle this. For each token we only get the matched text, so if groups are involved we would have to extend this code a bit. So is there a better method to do this? What if we could indicate to the regular expression engine that we want it to scan for any of a few regular expressions? This is where it gets interesting. Fundamentally this is what we do when we write a regular expression with sub-patterns: (a|b) . This will search for either a or b . So we could build a humongous regular expression out of all the expressions we have, and then match for that. The downside of this is that we will eventually get super confused with all the groups involved.

Enter The Scanner This is where things get interesting. For the last 15 years or so, there has been a completely undocumented feature in the regular expression engine: the scanner. The scanner is a property of the underlying SRE pattern object where the engine keeps matching after it found a match for the next one. There even exists an re.Scanner class (also undocumented) which is built on top of the SRE pattern scanner which gives this a slightly higher level interface. The scanner as it exists in the re module is not very useful unfortunately for making the 'not matching' part faster, but looking at its sourcecode reveals how it's implemented: on top of the SRE primitives. The way it works is it accepts a list of regular expression and callback tuples. For each match it invokes the callback with the match object and then builds a result list out of it. When we look at how it's implemented it manually creates SRE pattern and subpattern objects internally. (Basically it builds a larger regular expression without having to parse it). Armed with this knowledge we can extend this: from sre_parse import Pattern , SubPattern , parse from sre_compile import compile as sre_compile from sre_constants import BRANCH , SUBPATTERN class Scanner ( object ): def __init__ ( self , rules , flags = 0 ): pattern = Pattern () pattern . flags = flags pattern . groups = len ( rules ) + 1 self . rules = [ name for name , _ in rules ] self . _scanner = sre_compile ( SubPattern ( pattern , [ ( BRANCH , ( None , [ SubPattern ( pattern , [ ( SUBPATTERN , ( group , parse ( regex , flags , pattern ))), ]) for group , ( _ , regex ) in enumerate ( rules , 1 )])) ])) . scanner def scan ( self , string , skip = False ): sc = self . _scanner ( string ) match = None for match in iter ( sc . search if skip else sc . match , None ): yield self . rules [ match . lastindex - 1 ], match if not skip and not match or match . end () < len ( string ): raise EOFError ( match . end ()) So how do we use this? Like this: scanner = Scanner ([ ( 'whitespace' , r'\s+' ), ( 'plus' , r'\+' ), ( 'minus' , r'\-' ), ( 'mult' , r'\*' ), ( 'div' , r'/' ), ( 'num' , r'\d+' ), ( 'paren_open' , r'\(' ), ( 'paren_close' , r'\)' ), ]) for token , match in scanner . scan ( '(1 + 2) * 3' ): print ( token , match . group ()) In this form it will raise an EOFError in case it cannot lex something, but if you pass skip=True then it skips over unlexable parts which is perfect for building things like wiki syntax lexers.

Scanning with Holes When we skip, we can use match.start() and match.end() to figure out which parts we skipped over. So here the first example adjusted to do exactly that: scanner = Scanner ([ ( 'bold' , r'\*\*' ), ( 'link' , r'\[\[(.*?)\]\]' ), ]) def tokenize ( string ): pos = 0 for rule , match in self . scan ( string , skip = True ): hole = string [ pos : match . start ()] if hole : yield 'text' , hole yield rule , match . group () pos = match . end () hole = string [ pos :] if hole : yield 'text' , hole